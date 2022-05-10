Speaker asks President to convene parliament immediately

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to convene the parliament immediately.

The next parliamentary session was originally scheduled to be held on the 17th of May, however, the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister resulted in the dissolution of the Cabinet.

Accordingly, the Speaker urged the President to take necessary measures to convene the parliament, as the appointment of a new prime minister and a Cabinet of Ministers is of importance.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of political party leaders, chaired by the Speaker, is scheduled to be held at 3.00 p.m. at the parliament complex tomorrow (May 11).

The focus of the meeting is expected to fall on the ongoing crisis situation in the country.