IGP directs CID to initiate probe into attack on protesters

IGP directs CID to initiate probe into attack on protesters

May 10, 2022   02:20 pm

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has directed the Criminal Investigation Department to initiate a probe into the attacks on the anti-government protesters outside the Temple Trees and at the Galle Face Green.

A mob of government supporters who met with former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees last morning (May 09) was seen assaulting the peaceful protesters and damaging the properties nearby.

Police imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops were deployed in Colombo as supporters of the ruling party then proceeded to attack anti-government demonstrators outside the President’s office, injuring several of them. 

In a media release, IGP Wickramaratne has instructed the CID to take necessary legal actions against those who behaved in an unruly manner.

This comes after the Attorney General had advised the IGP to conduct a full-fledged investigation into the assault on peaceful protesters in Colombo yesterday and to complete investigations on urgent priority basis.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until 7am tomorrow

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until 7am tomorrow

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until 7am tomorrow

Attack reported on bus transporting inmates

Attack reported on bus transporting inmates

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Colombo

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Colombo

LP gas supplied for essential services

LP gas supplied for essential services

Patali says prime minister failed to act intelligently

Patali says prime minister failed to act intelligently

Tense situation as protesters rally outside Temple Trees again

Tense situation as protesters rally outside Temple Trees again

Houses of politicians set on fire as protests intensify

Houses of politicians set on fire as protests intensify

Residences of many politicians set on fire during tensions

Residences of many politicians set on fire during tensions