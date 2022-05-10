IGP directs CID to initiate probe into attack on protesters

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has directed the Criminal Investigation Department to initiate a probe into the attacks on the anti-government protesters outside the Temple Trees and at the Galle Face Green.

A mob of government supporters who met with former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees last morning (May 09) was seen assaulting the peaceful protesters and damaging the properties nearby.

Police imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops were deployed in Colombo as supporters of the ruling party then proceeded to attack anti-government demonstrators outside the President’s office, injuring several of them.

In a media release, IGP Wickramaratne has instructed the CID to take necessary legal actions against those who behaved in an unruly manner.

This comes after the Attorney General had advised the IGP to conduct a full-fledged investigation into the assault on peaceful protesters in Colombo yesterday and to complete investigations on urgent priority basis.