Violence against peaceful protestors unacceptable - UK

Tweeting about the deteriorating economic situation in Sri Lanka, the UK embassy in Sri Lanka asked its citizens to avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings.

The advisory said the UK’s citizens in Sri Lanka should avoid all protests and follow the advice of local authorities.

Sarah Hulton, the UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protestors.

Urging the authorities to safeguard citizens’ rights to protest peacefully, Hulton asked the government to “hold the perpetrators of violence to account”.

“Violence against peaceful protestors in Sri Lanka is unacceptable. Those responsible for attacks should be held to account,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile the United States has also voiced concern over the chaotic situation in Sri Lanka.

Taking to Twitter, the US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) called on the Sri Lankan government to resort to dialogue and discussions in order to chalk out “long-term solutions” to the ongoing political and economic situation on the island nation.

“Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country’s economic and political challenges.”

The crisis aggravated shortly after Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday tendered his resignation to the President, following weeks of protests calling for him to step down.

