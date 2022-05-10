Violence against peaceful protestors unacceptable - UK

Violence against peaceful protestors unacceptable - UK

May 10, 2022   03:37 pm

Tweeting about the deteriorating economic situation in Sri Lanka, the UK embassy in Sri Lanka asked its citizens to avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings. 

The advisory said the UK’s citizens in Sri Lanka should avoid all protests and follow the advice of local authorities. 

Sarah Hulton, the UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protestors. 

Urging the authorities to safeguard citizens’ rights to protest peacefully, Hulton asked the government to “hold the perpetrators of violence to account”. 

“Violence against peaceful protestors in Sri Lanka is unacceptable. Those responsible for attacks should be held to account,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile the United States has also voiced concern over the chaotic situation in Sri Lanka. 

Taking to Twitter, the US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) called on the Sri Lankan government to resort to dialogue and discussions in order to chalk out “long-term solutions” to the ongoing political and economic situation on the island nation. 

“Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country’s economic and political challenges.”

The crisis aggravated shortly after Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday tendered his resignation to the President, following weeks of protests calling for him to step down.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until 7am tomorrow

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until 7am tomorrow

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until 7am tomorrow

Attack reported on bus transporting inmates

Attack reported on bus transporting inmates

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Colombo

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution in Colombo

LP gas supplied for essential services

LP gas supplied for essential services

Patali says prime minister failed to act intelligently

Patali says prime minister failed to act intelligently

Tense situation as protesters rally outside Temple Trees again

Tense situation as protesters rally outside Temple Trees again

Houses of politicians set on fire as protests intensify

Houses of politicians set on fire as protests intensify

Residences of many politicians set on fire during tensions

Residences of many politicians set on fire during tensions