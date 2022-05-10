Island-wide curfew further extended

The curfew which is currently in effect island-wide has been extended until 7.00 a.m. on Thursday (May 12), the President’s Media Division announced.

Accordingly, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorizing officer during this period.

The curfew had been imposed in accordance with the provisions of Section 16 of the Public Security Ordinance from 7.00 pm yesterday (09) while it was initially expected to remain in effect until 7.00 am today (10).

However, the curfew had been extended until tomorrow (11) and has now been further extended until Thursday morning.

The decision to extend the curfew comes as incidents of violence continue to be reported from various parts of the country.

Meanwhile the Defence Ministry today said that the armed forces have been ordered to open fire on any person involved in looting public property or causing physical harm to any individuals.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne said that there have been multiple reports of groups comprised mainly of youths who are disregarding the state of emergency and the police curfew currently in effect, and are breaking into homes in various areas and committing crimes such as assault, murder, robbery and arson.