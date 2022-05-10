Director General of Civil Aviation denies allegations

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama has rejected the ‘false rumours’ being circulated on social media accusing him of certain allegations.



“During this current crisis, false rumours are been circulated on social media accusing me of certain false allegations,” he said in a statement.

The DG of Civil Aviation stated that as a private citizen and in his official capacity he sincerely denies the “baseless and false allegations” currently circulating in social media claiming that he is linked with the illegal transport and removal of any person or persons from Sri Lanka.

Capt. Abeywickrama also denies that he has in any manner or form threatened any licence holder/pilot by interfering in the legal performance of their flying duties.