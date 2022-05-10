Director General of Civil Aviation denies allegations

Director General of Civil Aviation denies allegations

May 10, 2022   09:54 pm

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama has rejected the ‘false rumours’ being circulated on social media accusing him of certain allegations. 
 
“During this current crisis, false rumours are been circulated on social media accusing me of certain false allegations,” he said in a statement. 

The DG of Civil Aviation stated that as a private citizen and in his official capacity he sincerely denies the “baseless and false allegations” currently circulating in social media claiming that he is linked with the illegal transport and removal of any person or persons from Sri Lanka.

Capt. Abeywickrama also denies that he has in any manner or form threatened any licence holder/pilot by interfering in the legal performance of their flying duties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Armed forces ordered to open fire on those looting or causing physical harm (English)

Armed forces ordered to open fire on those looting or causing physical harm (English)

Armed forces ordered to open fire on those looting or causing physical harm (English)

Where did Mahinda Rajapaksa leave for after resigning? (English)

Where did Mahinda Rajapaksa leave for after resigning? (English)

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Strengthened protests continue at Galle Face and Temple Trees

Strengthened protests continue at Galle Face and Temple Trees

Death toll from the violence across Sri Lanka on the rise

Death toll from the violence across Sri Lanka on the rise

Can a govt be formed without going for elections?

Can a govt be formed without going for elections?

Do not make way for a military rule  politicians request

Do not make way for a military rule  politicians request