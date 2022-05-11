Advisory issued for heavy rains above 100mm

The prevailing showery condition is expected to continue, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory.

Thereby, heavy showers above 100mm are expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds can be expected 40-50 kmph over the island, particularly in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces.

The weather advisory, issued at 11.45 p.m. yesterday, is valid until 10.00 a.m. today (May 11).