Advisory issued for heavy rains above 100mm

Advisory issued for heavy rains above 100mm

May 11, 2022   07:20 am

The prevailing showery condition is expected to continue, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory.

Thereby, heavy showers above 100mm are expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds can be expected 40-50 kmph over the island, particularly in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces.

The weather advisory, issued at 11.45 p.m. yesterday, is valid until 10.00 a.m. today (May 11).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

Where did Mahinda Rajapaksa leave for after resigning? (English)

Where did Mahinda Rajapaksa leave for after resigning? (English)

Armed forces ordered to open fire on those looting or causing physical harm (English)

Armed forces ordered to open fire on those looting or causing physical harm (English)

Religious leaders urge public to avoid any violence (English)

Religious leaders urge public to avoid any violence (English)

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon attacked (English)

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon attacked (English)

Strengthened protests continue at Galle Face and Temple Trees

Strengthened protests continue at Galle Face and Temple Trees

Death toll from the violence across Sri Lanka on the rise

Death toll from the violence across Sri Lanka on the rise

Can a govt be formed without going for elections?

Can a govt be formed without going for elections?