Army chief and IGP summoned to HRCSL over recent tense situations

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne have been summoned to the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

Accordingly, the army chief and the IGP are expected to make an appearance before the HRCSL this morning.

The HRCSL summoned them to inquire into why they failed to maintain the rule for the tense situations that took place on Monday (May 09).

The army chief and the IGP will also be recording statements on the shooting incidents reported in the country amidst the unrest that broke out after the attack on two main anti-government protest sites in Colombo.