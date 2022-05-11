Special party leaders meeting cancelled

Special party leaders meeting cancelled

May 11, 2022   08:30 am

The special meeting of political party leaders, which was scheduled for today, has been called off over the concerns about the security of the Members of Parliament.

Some parliamentarians have informed Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that they are unable to attend the meeting.

The Speaker said a party leaders meeting will not be convened until the security of parliamentarians is ensured.

The leaders of political parties were expected to meet at the Parliament Complex this afternoon, under the patronage of the Speaker.

However, according to the Speaker, the parliamentary session for May 17 is expected to be held as scheduled.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence (English)

Where did Mahinda Rajapaksa leave for after resigning? (English)

Where did Mahinda Rajapaksa leave for after resigning? (English)

Armed forces ordered to open fire on those looting or causing physical harm (English)

Armed forces ordered to open fire on those looting or causing physical harm (English)

Religious leaders urge public to avoid any violence (English)

Religious leaders urge public to avoid any violence (English)

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon attacked (English)

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon attacked (English)

Strengthened protests continue at Galle Face and Temple Trees

Strengthened protests continue at Galle Face and Temple Trees

Death toll from the violence across Sri Lanka on the rise

Death toll from the violence across Sri Lanka on the rise

Can a govt be formed without going for elections?

Can a govt be formed without going for elections?