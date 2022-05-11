Special party leaders meeting cancelled

The special meeting of political party leaders, which was scheduled for today, has been called off over the concerns about the security of the Members of Parliament.

Some parliamentarians have informed Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that they are unable to attend the meeting.

The Speaker said a party leaders meeting will not be convened until the security of parliamentarians is ensured.

The leaders of political parties were expected to meet at the Parliament Complex this afternoon, under the patronage of the Speaker.

However, according to the Speaker, the parliamentary session for May 17 is expected to be held as scheduled.