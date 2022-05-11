Sri Lanka army chief rejects accusations

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, General Shavendra Silva has rejected the statement made by Duminda Nagamuwa of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) that the Armed Forces are poised to shoot at the general public after provoking them.

“Tri Services flatly reject with ridicule a mean and misleading statement, made by Mr Duminda Nagamuwa of the Frontline Socialist Party saying that the Armed Forces are poised to shoot at the general public after provoking them.”

Issuing a statement, the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army assured that members of the Armed Forces would not resort to any such disgraceful acts under any circumstances.