Special meeting of party leaders to convene virtually

Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, has decided to call a virtual meeting of political party leaders this afternoon (May 11).

Accordingly, the meeting will take place at 3.00 p.m. today.

The focus of today’s meeting is expected to fall on the measures to be taken to resolve the political turmoil in the country.

The meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the Parliament Complex this afternoon, however, it was cancelled over concerns of the safety of parliamentarians, many of whom had their homes attacked.

Public furore against politicians erupted following an attack on two main anti-government protest sites in Colombo on Monday (May 09).

The Speaker previously stated that a party leaders’ meeting would not be convened until the safety of the parliamentarians is ensured.

He has also requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to convene a parliamentary session immediately to discuss the current situation in the country.

The Parliament is adjourned until the 17th of May.