2021 O/L exam to be held as scheduled

May 11, 2022   10:59 am

The 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be held on the 23rd of May as scheduled, the Commissioner-General of Examinations says.

Accordingly, necessary arrangements have been made for the exam to take place from, May 23 (Monday) to June 01 (Wednesday).

The Examinations Department said the admissions and the timetables of school applicants will be directed to the respective principals and the admissions of private candidates will be mailed to addresses mentioned in the applications.

The candidates, who are yet to receive their admissions by May 12, are instructed to contact the Examinations Department without delay.

Any amendments to be made to the subjects, medium or the name mentioned in the application can be made online via the official website of the Examinations Department, before midnight on May 14.

School applicants are required to make such amendments through their principals.

Meanwhile, the exam timetable can be downloaded from the department’s official website.

For more details:
School Examination Organizations and Results Branch (0112 784208 / 0112 784537)
Hotline: 1911

