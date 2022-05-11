Reject subversive attempts to push towards racial and religious disharmony  President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that this is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social and political challenges faced by the people.

In a twitter message, he also urged all Sri Lankans to reject the subversive attempts to push them towards racial and religious disharmony.

Promoting moderation, toleration and coexistence is vital, the President added.

President’s statement:

“This is a time when Sri Lankans must unite to overcome the economic, social and political challenges we face.”

“I urge all Sri Lankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial and religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration and coexistence is vital.”