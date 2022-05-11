India categorically denies reports on deploying troops to Sri Lanka
May 11, 2022 12:38 pm
The Indian High Commission in Colombo has categorically denied the speculative reports in sections of media social media about India deploying troops to Sri Lanka.
In its official Twitter handle, the High Commission stressed that these reports and such views are not in keeping with the position of the government of India.
“The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery,” the tweet read further.
