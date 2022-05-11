Two arrested over assault on SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded

Two arrested over assault on SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded

May 11, 2022   02:05 pm

The two suspects who were arrested in connection with the assault on the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon have been remanded until tomorrow (May 12).

The suspects were taken into custody by the officers of Kollupitiya Police.

It was reported yesterday Senior DIG Tennakoon was injured in an attack carried out by a group of individuals at the Perahera Mawatha near the Beira Lake in Colombo.

The angry mob had also attacked and damaged the high-ranking police officer’s vehicle.

Footage of the incident, circulating on social media, showed several persons surrounding and attacking the police officer with clubs, sticks and other objects. 

However, it is reported that the Senior DIG had not sustained serious injuries in the incident.

