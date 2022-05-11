Secretaries re-appointed to three ministries including Defence
May 11, 2022 03:08 pm
Secretaries have been re-appointed to three ministries with effect from yesterday (May 10), the President’s Media Division says.
The appointments are as follows:
Defence Ministry – General (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne
Public Security Ministry – Major General (Rtd.) Jagath Alwis
Finance Ministry – K.M. Mahinda Siriwardhane
The aforementioned were reinstated in their portfolios for the maintenance of normalcy in accordance with powers vested in the President, the PMD said further.