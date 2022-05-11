Secretaries re-appointed to three ministries including Defence

Secretaries have been re-appointed to three ministries with effect from yesterday (May 10), the President’s Media Division says.

The appointments are as follows:

Defence Ministry – General (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne

Public Security Ministry – Major General (Rtd.) Jagath Alwis

Finance Ministry – K.M. Mahinda Siriwardhane

The aforementioned were reinstated in their portfolios for the maintenance of normalcy in accordance with powers vested in the President, the PMD said further.