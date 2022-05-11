Trade unions decide to call off island-wide strike

Trade unions decide to call off island-wide strike

May 11, 2022   04:05 pm

The trade unions have decided to call off their island-wide strike action from today (May 11), says the convener of Trade Union Coordinating Centre (TUCC) Wasantha Samarasinghe.

A host of trade unions resorted to a continuous strike action on Monday (May 09) to express their discontentment with the government for unleashing violence on peaceful protesters.

Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA), the Station Masters’ Union, CEB Joint Trade Union Alliance, the trade unions of teachers and principals, all trade unions affiliated with the health sector and many others had pledged support for the countrywide strike.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Issues faced by the banana farmers in Sooriyawewa

Issues faced by the banana farmers in Sooriyawewa

Fuel distribution impeded by island-wide curfew

Fuel distribution impeded by island-wide curfew

Massive crowds continue to gather at Galle Face protest site

Massive crowds continue to gather at Galle Face protest site

SJB and NPP express willingness to lead new government

SJB and NPP express willingness to lead new government

Mobs attack residences and properties of several politicians

Mobs attack residences and properties of several politicians

Two shooting incidents reported from Angoda and Ratgama

Two shooting incidents reported from Angoda and Ratgama

Defence Secretary urges public to stop violent behavior

Defence Secretary urges public to stop violent behavior