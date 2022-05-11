Trade unions decide to call off island-wide strike

The trade unions have decided to call off their island-wide strike action from today (May 11), says the convener of Trade Union Coordinating Centre (TUCC) Wasantha Samarasinghe.

A host of trade unions resorted to a continuous strike action on Monday (May 09) to express their discontentment with the government for unleashing violence on peaceful protesters.

Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA), the Station Masters’ Union, CEB Joint Trade Union Alliance, the trade unions of teachers and principals, all trade unions affiliated with the health sector and many others had pledged support for the countrywide strike.