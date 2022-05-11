Pope urges calm in Sri Lanka, wants authorities to listen to peoples aspirations

Pope urges calm in Sri Lanka, wants authorities to listen to peoples aspirations

May 11, 2022   04:47 pm

Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for calm in Sri Lanka and for authorities to “listen to the aspirations of the people” as the island reels from deadly violence and rioting.

“I offer a special thought to the people of Sri Lanka, in particular to the young, who in recent times have made their cry heard in the face of the country’s social and economic challenges and problems,” he said at the end of his weekly audience.

“I join religious authorities in urging all sides to maintain a peaceful attitude, without giving in to violence.

“I appeal to all those who have responsibilities to listen to the aspirations of the people, guaranteeing full respect for human rights and civil liberties.”

Sri Lankan police have been ordered to go on the offensive and use live ammunition to stop rioting, a top official told AFP Wednesday, after another night of sporadic arson attacks.

Police say eight people have died since Monday, when frustration at the island’s dire economic crisis erupted into violence between supporters and opponents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.


--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Issues faced by the banana farmers in Sooriyawewa

Issues faced by the banana farmers in Sooriyawewa

Fuel distribution impeded by island-wide curfew

Fuel distribution impeded by island-wide curfew

Massive crowds continue to gather at Galle Face protest site

Massive crowds continue to gather at Galle Face protest site

SJB and NPP express willingness to lead new government

SJB and NPP express willingness to lead new government

Mobs attack residences and properties of several politicians

Mobs attack residences and properties of several politicians

Two shooting incidents reported from Angoda and Ratgama

Two shooting incidents reported from Angoda and Ratgama

Defence Secretary urges public to stop violent behavior

Defence Secretary urges public to stop violent behavior