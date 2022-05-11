Distributing fuel to filling stations resumes

Distributing fuel to filling stations resumes

May 11, 2022   06:02 pm

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) chairman Sumith Wijesinghe says distributing petrol and diesel volumes to filling stations has recommenced.

The fuel distribution process was reportedly interrupted by the countrywide curfew order, declared at 7.00 p.m. on Monday (May 09) following the eruption of nationwide tensions.

The curfew order is expected to remain in effect until 7.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 12).

Earlier today, the Ceylon Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association said the island-wide fuel distribution process was hampered by the curfew order.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Sri Lanka further extends nationwide curfew until Thursday

Issues faced by the banana farmers in Sooriyawewa

Issues faced by the banana farmers in Sooriyawewa

Fuel distribution impeded by island-wide curfew

Fuel distribution impeded by island-wide curfew

Massive crowds continue to gather at Galle Face protest site

Massive crowds continue to gather at Galle Face protest site

SJB and NPP express willingness to lead new government

SJB and NPP express willingness to lead new government

Mobs attack residences and properties of several politicians

Mobs attack residences and properties of several politicians