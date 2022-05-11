Distributing fuel to filling stations resumes

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) chairman Sumith Wijesinghe says distributing petrol and diesel volumes to filling stations has recommenced.

The fuel distribution process was reportedly interrupted by the countrywide curfew order, declared at 7.00 p.m. on Monday (May 09) following the eruption of nationwide tensions.

The curfew order is expected to remain in effect until 7.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 12).

Earlier today, the Ceylon Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association said the island-wide fuel distribution process was hampered by the curfew order.