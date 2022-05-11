Police identify 59 social media groups used to gather people for violent acts

Police identify 59 social media groups used to gather people for violent acts

May 11, 2022   06:08 pm

Sri Lanka Police says 59 social media groups used to gather people for violent incidents since May 09 have been identified and that investigations are underway to initiate legal action against the admins of these groups. 

Issuing a release, the Police Spokesman’s Office said that various social media networks and social media groups have been used to summon violent groups to carry out attacks on individuals, houses, vehicles and other properties amidst the tense situations on May 09 and after.

Fifty-nine (59) such social media groups and their admins have already been identified while investigations have been commenced against them under the Computer Crimes Act and criminal law.

The public is requested to provide information regarding such social media groups provoking people and promoting violence and individuals disseminating such information via the hotline ‘1997’ or the email address: telligp@police.gov.lk 

