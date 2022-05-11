Curfew strictly enforced tonight; police permitted to open fire when necessary to prevent violence

May 11, 2022   06:59 pm

All police stations have been instructed to exercise maximum force to prevent vehicle searches by unruly mobs or violent groups and incidents of damaging public or private property, looting and assault, Sri Lanka Police says.

Police officers are also directed to open fire when necessary to prevent such incidents, the police media division said in a statement.

It also noted that members of the public are not allowed to loiter on roads while the curfew order is in effect.

An island-wide curfew was declared in Sri Lanka at 7.00 p.m. on May 09 as public furore erupted across the country following an attack on two main anti-government protest sites in Colombo by a mob of SLPP supporters.

The police media division said, despite the imposition of curfew, incidents of looting, private and public property damages, assaults, torching vehicles and acts of revenge were reported on the nights of May 09 and 10.

Accordingly, the curfew order will be strictly enforced, especially tonight, Sri Lanka Police said, urging the general public to stay home as much as possible.

