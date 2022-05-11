New prime minister and cabinet will be appointed this week - President

New prime minister and cabinet will be appointed this week - President

May 11, 2022   09:23 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, condemning the initial actions that led to the unruly incidents on the 9th of May, says he has directed the Inspector-General of Police to conduct an impartial inquiry in this regard.

Delivering a special statement to the nation, he said the armed forces and the police have been ordered to take stern legal action against people engaging in unruly behaviour.

President Rajapaksa noted that he would take steps to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers and a Prime Minister this week, who can command a majority in the Parliament and earn the trust of the people.

He also expects to introduce constitutional amendments to strengthen the positive features of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and provide more powers to the Parliament.

