New Commissioner General of Essential Services appointed

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (May 11) appointed a Commissioner General of Essential Services and two Additional Commissioners.

The newly-appointed officers are tasked with coordinating and initiating all activities related to maintaining the supply of essential services, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Thereby, Senior Administrative Officer K.D.S. Ruwachandra will serve as the Commissioner General of Essential Services.

Meanwhile, former Secretary to the Agriculture Ministry, Rohana Pushpakumara and Postmaster General, Ranjith Ariyaratne have been appointed the Additional Commissioners.

According to the PMD, secretaries from 25 districts were appointed as its coordinating officers.