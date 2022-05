Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) says it will resume trading today (May 12), after a two-day market holiday due to the island-wide curfew declared in Sri Lanka following the tensions that broke out on May 09.

Thereby, the stock market’s trading session will last from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The CSE said settlements will take place as notified through the CDS Circular dated May 11, 2022.