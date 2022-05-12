Nationwide curfew lifted for 7 hours

The island-wide curfew, declared after tensions broke out across the country earlier this week, was lifted at 7.00 am today (May 12).

The curfew order is expected to be re-imposed at 2.00 p.m. today and it will remain in effect until 6.00 am on Friday (13 May, according to the President’s Media Division.

Accordingly, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorizing officer, during the curfew period.

Sri Lanka Police, strictly enforcing the curfew order last night, had urged the general public to stay home as much as possible.

The police media division and the Defence Ministry stated that police officers and tri-forces have been instructed to exercise maximum force to prevent vehicle searches by unruly mobs or violent groups and incidents of damaging public or private property, looting and assault.

Police officers and the tri-forces are also directed to open fire, when necessary, in order to prevent such incidents.

Curfew was declared in Sri Lanka at 7.00 p.m. on Monday (May 09), in accordance with the provisions of Section 16 of the Public Security Ordinance, as nationwide public furore escalated following an assault a mob of government supporters on the peaceful protesters at the Galle Face Green protest site and near the Temple Trees.

Initially expected to remain in effect until Tuesday morning (May 10), the curfew order was first extended until 7.00 a.m. yesterday (May 11). However, it was extended again until this morning, as incidents of violence continue to be reported from various parts of the country.