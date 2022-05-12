Five-hour power cuts imposed today

Five-hour power cuts imposed today

May 12, 2022   08:29 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request to impose power cuts lasting 5 hours today (May 12).

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – Five hours between 8.00 a.m. and 11.30 p.m. (three hours and 20 minutes during the daytime and one hour and 40 minutes at night)

Area CC – Three Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.20 a.m.

Areas MNOXYZ: Three Hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.20 a.m.

