Five-hour power cuts imposed today
May 12, 2022 08:29 am
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request to impose power cuts lasting 5 hours today (May 12).
Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:
Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – Five hours between 8.00 a.m. and 11.30 p.m. (three hours and 20 minutes during the daytime and one hour and 40 minutes at night)
Area CC – Three Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.20 a.m.
Areas MNOXYZ: Three Hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.20 a.m.