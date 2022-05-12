Names nominated for PM post not sent to President yet - Maithripala

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that the names nominated by them for the position of Prime Minister have not been sent to the President as of yet.

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) stated this issuing a brief statement today (12), likely in response to various media reports on the matter.

The release says that during the discussion of the group of ruling party MPs who became independent and the group of 11 political parties on Wednesday (11) several suitable names had been proposed for the position of the new Prime Minister.

Those respective names have not been presented to the President in any manner as of yet, it said.