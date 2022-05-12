Names nominated for PM post not sent to President yet - Maithripala

Names nominated for PM post not sent to President yet - Maithripala

May 12, 2022   11:26 am

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that the names nominated by them for the position of Prime Minister have not been sent to the President as of yet. 

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) stated this issuing a brief statement today (12), likely in response to various media reports on the matter.

The release says that during the discussion of the group of ruling party MPs who became independent and the group of 11 political parties on Wednesday (11) several suitable names had been proposed for the position of the new Prime Minister.

Those respective names have not been presented to the President in any manner as of yet, it said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Only through peace can the struggle be won  Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Only through peace can the struggle be won  Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Only through peace can the struggle be won  Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

President Rajapaksa on calls for abolition of presidential system

President Rajapaksa on calls for abolition of presidential system

Three more names nominated for Prime Minister position

Three more names nominated for Prime Minister position

President Rajapaksa and UNP leader Wickremesinghe hold talks

President Rajapaksa and UNP leader Wickremesinghe hold talks

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero speaks on the attack on peaceful protesters

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero speaks on the attack on peaceful protesters

People queuing up for fuel and LP gas as curfew is lifted

People queuing up for fuel and LP gas as curfew is lifted

Special statement by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Special statement by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

SLFP to support Sajith if he is willing to accept Premiership (English)

SLFP to support Sajith if he is willing to accept Premiership (English)