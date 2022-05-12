Will not accept any positions under incumbent President - Fonseka

May 12, 2022   12:23 pm

May 12, 2022   12:23 pm

Field Marshal MP Sarath Fonseka has stated that he would not be accepting any position in a government with Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President.

He made this remark in a statement published on his Facebook handle in response to the speculations about the premiership.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian also decried the attempts to mislead the public through false propaganda.

MP Fonseka stressed that he would not be a part of resolving the ‘Rajapaksa crisis’ without a discussion with the Galle Face Green protesters.

