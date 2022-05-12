Suspects arrested over assault on SDIG Tennakoon further remanded

Three suspects who were arrested in connection with the assault on the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon have been remanded until the 19th of May.

They were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today.

The identification parade pertaining to this incident was scheduled to be held today, however, the Kollupitiya Police told the court that the police driver in question is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.

The police also informed the court that doctors have instructed the witnesses in the case, SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon and Superintendent of Police Dassanayake to rest up despite being discharged from the hospital.

After taking into account the submissions presented, the magistrate rescheduled the identification parade and ordered to further remand the suspects until the 19th of May.

However, President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne, who appeared on behalf of the suspects, accused the police of attempting to postpone the identification parade and continuing to remand the suspects.