The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has issued a notice on the power cuts scheduled for Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14).

PUCSL said it has approved power cuts of 3 hours and 20 minutes for the next two days.

However, if the curfew is lifted the duration of the power cuts may increase to 5 hours depending on the availability of fuel and excess demand, its chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.