Harshas request to the Central Bank governor

May 12, 2022   05:52 pm

SJB parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva today urged the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to remain patient as his party is working around the clock to resolve the political crisis in the country. 

The MP stated this in response to CBSL Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe’s statement yesterday that he would step down from the position if political stability is not established in the country within the next two weeks. 

“The Governor of the Central Bank has said that the economy is in a critical condition and has warned that he will resign. I have to tell the Governor of the Central Bank... Please be patient. We are working 24 hours a day on finding a solution to this political crisis,” he said. 

