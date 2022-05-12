The Leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the UNP leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has always been the saviour of the Rajapaksa family.

Following a meeting with Venerable Dr. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero today, the JVP leader said the President and the UNP leader have reached decisions without heeding the mandate of the people.

Stating that Wickremesinghe has always been the saviour of Rajapaksas, Anura Kumara claimed that he secures power to ensure their own protection. Similarly, Rajapaksas have always been the saviour of Wickremesinghe.