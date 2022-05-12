Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulates new PM Ranil Wickramasinghe

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has congratulated the newly appointed Premier Ranil Wickramasinghe.

In a twitter message posted on his official account, Rajapaksa also extended his best wishes to the UNP leader as he navigates these trouble times.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe. I wish you all the best as you navigate these troubled times,” the post said.

Leader of the United National Party (UNP), Mr. Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new Prime Minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo this evening (12).

The appointment comes after Mahinda Rajapaksa had resigned from the position on Monday (09).

He had stepped down amidst protests after pro-government supporters attack peaceful protesters camped outside the Temple Trees and the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Green. The events had led to a nationwide public furore.