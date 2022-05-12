Latest announcement on island-wide curfew

Latest announcement on island-wide curfew

May 12, 2022   07:40 pm

The island-wide curfew currently in force will be lifted at 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 13) morning, says the President’s Media Division. 

The curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 p.m. tomorrow and will remain in effect until 6.00 a.m. on Saturday (May 14), the statement said. 

Accordingly, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorizing officer, during the curfew period. 

