Latest announcement on island-wide curfew

The island-wide curfew currently in force will be lifted at 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 13) morning, says the President’s Media Division.

The curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 p.m. tomorrow and will remain in effect until 6.00 a.m. on Saturday (May 14), the statement said.

Accordingly, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorizing officer, during the curfew period.