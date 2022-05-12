New secretary to prime minister appointed

May 12, 2022   08:46 pm

Saman Ekanayake is appointed as the secretary to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister media unit says.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Prime Minister

Sajith Premadasa's letter to the President on Premiership

Sajith Premadasa's letter to the President on Premiership

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Distribution of fuel resumes

Distribution of fuel resumes

Curfew in Sri Lanka lifted for seven hours

Curfew in Sri Lanka lifted for seven hours

🔴NEWS ALERT🚨Ranil tipped to be sworn in as Prime Minister today?

🔴NEWS ALERT🚨Ranil tipped to be sworn in as Prime Minister today?

Only through peace can the struggle be won  Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Only through peace can the struggle be won  Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

President Rajapaksa on calls for abolition of presidential system

President Rajapaksa on calls for abolition of presidential system