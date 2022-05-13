Notice to those who suffered injuries, property damages during recent unrest

May 13, 2022   02:34 am

Sri Lanka Police has introduced several contact numbers for the general public to provide information to assist the Criminal Investigation Department’s probes into the tensions near the Temple Trees and Galle Face Green on May 09.

Accordingly, people who suffered injuries, damages and loss of properties as a result of the recent unrest have been instructed to inform the police through the following contact numbers:

0112422176, 0112320145, 0718592087, 0718594942, 0718594901

Travel bans imposed on 17 including Mahinda, Namal and Johnston (English)

Cardinal Ranjith, Omalpe Sobhitha Thera condemn Ranil's appointment as PM (English)

Island-wide curfew to be temporarily lifted again tomorrow (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Prime Minister (English)

Ranil has always been the saviour of Rajapaksas - Anura

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Prime Minister

Sajith Premadasa's letter to the President on Premiership

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

