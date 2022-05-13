Notice to those who suffered injuries, property damages during recent unrest

Sri Lanka Police has introduced several contact numbers for the general public to provide information to assist the Criminal Investigation Department’s probes into the tensions near the Temple Trees and Galle Face Green on May 09.

Accordingly, people who suffered injuries, damages and loss of properties as a result of the recent unrest have been instructed to inform the police through the following contact numbers:

0112422176, 0112320145, 0718592087, 0718594942, 0718594901