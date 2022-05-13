SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon appears before Human Rights Commission

May 13, 2022   11:55 am

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon has appeared before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL). 

The high-ranking police officer arrived at the commission’s premises at around 10.00 a.m. this morning (13) based on a summons issued on him.

The Human Rights Commission had summoned the Senior DIG for questioning in connection with the unrest and incidents of violence in Colombo on Monday (May 09). 

Meanwhile the Commissioner General of Prisons and another prison official were also summoned to the Human Rights Commission.

They had been summoned to inquire into allegations that a group of inmates from the Watareka Prison were used to attack peaceful protesters on Monday (9).

