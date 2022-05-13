Indian HC in Sri Lanka denies stopping issuance of visas

The High Commission of India in Colombo today categorically denied that it or the Indian Consulates General or the Assistant High Commission of India in Sri Lanka have stopped issuing visas.



Issuing a statement in response to reports claiming the above, the mission said that in the past few days, there were operational difficulties due to the inability of their Visa Wing staff, most of whom are Sri Lankan nationals, to attend office.

“We are striving to return our functioning to the normal levels soon,” the High Commission said.



“We remain committed to facilitating ease of travel for Sri Lankans to India. Sri Lankans are welcome in India just as Indians are in Sri Lanka,” it said.