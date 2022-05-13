Tuition classes for O/L exam banned from midnight on May 17

The Department of Examinations says that organizing or holding tuition classes, seminars, lectures and workshops related to the G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam will be prohibited from midnight on May 17 (Tuesday) until the end of the exams.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena said that if any person or institution disregards this order, they will be found guilty under the Examinations Act.



The Commissioner General of Examinations has also requested the public to inform the nearest police station or the Sri Lanka Examinations Department of any information received regarding such parties violating these regulations.



This year’s G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to be held from May 23 to June 01, 2022.