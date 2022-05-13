Tuition classes for O/L exam banned from midnight on May 17

Tuition classes for O/L exam banned from midnight on May 17

May 13, 2022   01:17 pm

The Department of Examinations says that organizing or holding tuition classes, seminars, lectures and workshops related to the G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam will be prohibited from midnight on May 17 (Tuesday) until the end of the exams. 

The Commissioner General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena said that if any person or institution disregards this order, they will be found guilty under the Examinations Act.
 
The Commissioner General of Examinations has also requested the public to inform the nearest police station or the Sri Lanka Examinations Department of any information received regarding such parties violating these regulations.
 
This year’s G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to be held from May 23 to June 01, 2022.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Ranil Wickramasinghe assumes duties as Prime Minister

Ranil Wickramasinghe assumes duties as Prime Minister

Rajitha on whether Ranil has majority support in Parliament

Rajitha on whether Ranil has majority support in Parliament

President Rajapaksa's response letter to Sajith Premadasa

President Rajapaksa's response letter to Sajith Premadasa

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted

Accepted premiership to deliver solutions - PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Accepted premiership to deliver solutions - PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Please bow to public opinion - Rathidu (Retta)

Please bow to public opinion - Rathidu (Retta)

President responds to Sajith's letter on Premiership

President responds to Sajith's letter on Premiership