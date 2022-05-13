Indian High Commissioner calls on PM Ranil

Indian High Commissioner calls on PM Ranil

May 13, 2022   01:33 pm

Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay has called on newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the PM’s Office in Colombo.

The Indian envoy has conveyed greetings and good wishes to the new PM, the High Commission said in a tweet. 

“Discussed continued India-Sri Lanka cooperation for economic recovery and stability in Sri Lanka through democratic processes towards the well-being of all the people of Sri Lanka,” it said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Ranil Wickramasinghe assumes duties as Prime Minister

Ranil Wickramasinghe assumes duties as Prime Minister

Rajitha on whether Ranil has majority support in Parliament

Rajitha on whether Ranil has majority support in Parliament

President Rajapaksa's response letter to Sajith Premadasa

President Rajapaksa's response letter to Sajith Premadasa

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted

Accepted premiership to deliver solutions - PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Accepted premiership to deliver solutions - PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Please bow to public opinion - Rathidu (Retta)

Please bow to public opinion - Rathidu (Retta)

President responds to Sajith's letter on Premiership

President responds to Sajith's letter on Premiership