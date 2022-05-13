Indian High Commissioner calls on PM Ranil

Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay has called on newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the PM’s Office in Colombo.

The Indian envoy has conveyed greetings and good wishes to the new PM, the High Commission said in a tweet.

“Discussed continued India-Sri Lanka cooperation for economic recovery and stability in Sri Lanka through democratic processes towards the well-being of all the people of Sri Lanka,” it said.