Liquor shops to be closed for Vesak

May 13, 2022   02:31 pm

The Excise Department of Sri Lanka says that all wine stores and liquor sales outlets in the country will be closed on Sunday (May 15) and Monday (May 16) in view of the Vesak festival.

The Commissioner General of Excise has ordered the closure of all licensed liquor outlets or retail outlets island-wide for retail sale on the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day (May 15) and the day after Vesak (May 16), it said. 

Accordingly, all Excise OICs in the country have been instructed to strictly enforce the law in the event of any excise licensed premises that do not close their licensed premises on those days or violate the licensing conditions, the release added.

