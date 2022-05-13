SLFP decides not to be part of govt under Ranil

SLFP decides not to be part of govt under Ranil

May 13, 2022   02:38 pm

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided not to accept any portfolios or be part of a government under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

This was announced by former President and SLFP Chairman Maithripala Sirisena, during a press briefing in Colombo today (13).

Representatives of the SLFP had convened a meeting today (13) to decide whether to support newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe or not to form a government.

Accordingly, announcing its decision, the party’s chairman said the SLFP had decided not to accept any ministerial post and not to be a part of a government under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shots fired at residence of businessman in Welangolla

Shots fired at residence of businessman in Welangolla

Shots fired at residence of businessman in Welangolla

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Badulla

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Badulla

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted in Sri Lanka

Island-wide curfew temporarily lifted in Sri Lanka

Showery conditions to enhance during next few days

Showery conditions to enhance during next few days

Protest against govt. continues amidst inclement weather

Protest against govt. continues amidst inclement weather

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Protesters demanding LP gas block Colombo-Negombo road

Ranil Wickramasinghe assumes duties as Prime Minister

Ranil Wickramasinghe assumes duties as Prime Minister

Rajitha on whether Ranil has majority support in Parliament

Rajitha on whether Ranil has majority support in Parliament