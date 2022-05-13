SLFP decides not to be part of govt under Ranil

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided not to accept any portfolios or be part of a government under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This was announced by former President and SLFP Chairman Maithripala Sirisena, during a press briefing in Colombo today (13).

Representatives of the SLFP had convened a meeting today (13) to decide whether to support newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe or not to form a government.

Accordingly, announcing its decision, the party’s chairman said the SLFP had decided not to accept any ministerial post and not to be a part of a government under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.