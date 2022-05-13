Weather advisory issued for heavy rain and strong winds

The showery condition over south-western part of the island is expected to enhance further and the winds speed can increase over Northern and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology said.

Issuing an Amber advisory, it said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Winds speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, Northcentral and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The department requested people living in hilly areas, particularly landslide prone areas, and low lying areas in river basins to be vigilant.

Motorists and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant while the general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

They are also requested to be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.