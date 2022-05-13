Pharmacies and treatment centres allowed to remain open despite curfew

The Commissioner General of Essential Services says that despite the curfew being re-imposed, all pharmacies, treatment centres and nursing homes are permitted to remain open until 7.00 p.m.

Issuing a release, the Commissioner General K.D.S. Ruwanchandra said the decision was made to make it easier for patients to receive emergency treatment and medication.

Meanwhile is a separate statement the Commissioner General of Essential Services says that his office is ready to intervene at any time necessary to maintain public services.

He said that necessary steps were being taken with the relevant parties to maintain the essential services without any hindrance.

Accordingly, necessary discussions have been held with Provincial Chief Secretaries, District Secretaries, Divisional Secretaries and Economic Center Managers and necessary instructions provided for this.

The Commissioner General of Essential Services also pointed out that his attention has been directed towards the distribution and issuing of fuel.