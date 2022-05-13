Latest announcement on island-wide curfew

Latest announcement on island-wide curfew

May 13, 2022   08:09 pm

The island-wide curfew currently in force will be lifted at 6.00 a.m. tomorrow morning (May 14) for a period of 12 hours, says the President’s Media Division. 

The curfew will be re-imposed at 6.00 p.m. tomorrow and will remain in effect until 5.00 a.m. on Sunday (May 15), according to the PMD. 

During the curfew period, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorizing officer.

