Amber flood warning for several low-lying areas of Kalu River

The Department of Irrigation says a considerable flood situation is possible in the low-lying areas of Kalu River and its tributary, especially Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga.

In an ‘Amber’ flood warning message issued last night, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara urged the residents of Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Ayagama, Elapatha, Bulathsinhala and Palinda Nuwara divisional secretariat divisions and the motorists driving through these areas to be vigilant in this regard.

Reportedly, heavy rainfall was experienced in most of the upstream and middle areas of Kalu River basin last night.

Meanwhile, disaster management authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.