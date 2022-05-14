Protest staged at Slave Island demanding LP gas

Protest staged at Slave Island demanding LP gas

May 14, 2022   12:54 pm

A group of protesters has blocked the road towards Colombo Fort in front of the Slave Island police station, Ada Derana learns.

According to our correspondent, the demonstration is organized seeking domestic LP gas supplies.

Meanwhile, the High-Level Road was blocked at Nawinna Junction this morning by a group of protesters demanding LP gas supplies. 

The vehicular movement on the road was interrupted for at least two hours as a result. Later, army personnel had arrived at the scene to disperse the protesters blocking the road.

In other developments, protests demanding LP gas were staged near the Homagama bus stand and at the Kolonnawa Junction earlier today.

Meanwhile, sources from Litro Gas Lanka Limited said a shipment of 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas has arrived in Sri Lanka, however, the clearance process is at a standstill due to the shortage of US dollars.

