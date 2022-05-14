Several long-distance trains in operation from today

Sri Lanka Railways has decided to operate several long-distance trains from today (May 14), General Manager of Railways Dhammika Jayasundara says.

Railway services were interrupted over the past few days due to the island-wide curfew order that came into effect amidst the unrest that broke out on Monday (May 09) following an attack on anti-government protesters by the ruling party supporters.

Trains will be up and running as per usual after the curfew order is lifted, the railways chief noted.