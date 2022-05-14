Four new Cabinet ministers sworn in
May 14, 2022 03:00 pm
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed four new Cabinet ministers today (May 14), the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.
The following parliamentarians were accordingly sworn in before the President this afternoon:
Prof. G.L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government
Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Urban Development and Housing
Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy