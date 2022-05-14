Four new Cabinet ministers sworn in

May 14, 2022   03:00 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed four new Cabinet ministers today (May 14), the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The following parliamentarians were accordingly sworn in before the President this afternoon:

Prof. G.L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Urban Development and Housing

Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy

