Four new Cabinet ministers sworn in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed four new Cabinet ministers today (May 14), the President’s Media Division (PMD) says. The following parliamentarians were accordingly sworn in before the President this afternoon: Prof. G.L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Urban Development and Housing Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy

