Public requested to provide information on those who looted during unrest

May 14, 2022   05:48 pm

Sri Lanka Police has appealed to the general public to provide assistance to gather information on the damages caused to houses and other properties during the unrest that erupted across the country on the 9th of May.

Accordingly, details of people, who looted houses and business places in the wake of the nationwide tensions, can be provided through the hotlines 1997 and 119.

The police also assured witness protection and anonymity of those who provide such information.

