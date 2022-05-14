Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung and leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake met today (May 14) to discuss the most urgent challenges faced by the island nation.

In a tweet, the US envoy noted that she continues to meet with a wide range of political representatives to encourage the Sri Lankan government’s efforts to move towards sustainable, inclusive solutions to the economic crisis.

Reportedly, the US envoy and the JVP leader were joined by MP Vijitha Herath.